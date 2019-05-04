WATCH Horrifying Blast Rock Illinois Plant

The explosion occurred at around 10 p.m. local town on Sunset Avenue in Waukegan, Illinois, a Chicago suburb located to the north of the city on Lake Michigan. It damaged a building that hosted a manufacturer, AB Specialty Silicones, according to the local NBC TV affiliate.

At least four people are in hospital after a massive blast rocked a Lake County plant in the west of the Chicago suburb of Waukegan on Friday night, NBC reported on Saturday, citing officials.

Two of the injured were sent to Advocate Condell Medical Center and the other two were taken to Vista Medical Center-East.

Waukegan Police Commander Joe Florip, cited by NBC Chicago, said that a search and rescue operation was underway to rescue other second-shift employees who may have been in the facility at the time of the incident.