WATCH Horrifying Blast Rock Illinois Plant

At least four people are in hospital after a massive blast rocked a Lake County plant in the west of the Chicago suburb of Waukegan on Friday night, NBC reported on Saturday, citing officials.
READ MORE: Well Done: Lucky Motorist Suffers Minor Burns From Truck Explosion
Two of the injured were sent to Advocate Condell Medical Center and the other two were taken to Vista Medical Center-East.
Waukegan Police Commander Joe Florip, cited by NBC Chicago, said that a search and rescue operation was underway to rescue other second-shift employees who may have been in the facility at the time of the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)