Greek Shippers to Pay $4Mln for Discharging Oil in Texas Ports - Justice Dept

"Two Greek shipping companies, Avin International LTD and Nicos IV Special Maritime Enterprises, were sentenced today… on charges stemming from several discharges of oil into the waters of Texas ports," the release said on Friday.
Both companies pleaded guilty to obstruction of a US federal agency proceeding along with negligence — and failure to report — discharges of oil in violation of the Clean Water Act, the release added.
