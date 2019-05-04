Greek Shippers to Pay $4Mln for Discharging Oil in Texas Ports - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two Greek shipping companies were sentenced to pay $4 million in fines following illegal discharges by their vessels of oil into the waters of two Texas ports, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Two Greek shipping companies, Avin International LTD and Nicos IV Special Maritime Enterprises, were sentenced today… on charges stemming from several discharges of oil into the waters of Texas ports," the release said on Friday.

Under the plea agreement, the companies will pay a $4 million criminal fine and serve a four-year term of probation with inspections by an independent auditor, the Justice Department said.

Both companies pleaded guilty to obstruction of a US federal agency proceeding along with negligence — and failure to report — discharges of oil in violation of the Clean Water Act, the release added.