A private gang-discipline exercise had led to the arrest of three ‒ and, we hope, at least a peek at a dictionary ‒ after members of a gang tried to chastise one of their own with a racist tattoo and ended up invoking a West African nation.

The Miami Herald, citing the Marion County Sheriff's Office, reports that on the night of January 28, members of Florida's Crazy White Boys gang Lucian Evans, Brandon Hayley, Brett Singleton and Mary Elizabeth Durham decided fellow CWB member Michael Hart was due some pretty severe punishment. He'd violated the rules of their gang — how, it isn't clear — and the foursome decided to cover up his CWB tattoo with a vile insult.

They entered a house where Hart, 41, was staying in the town of Salt Springs, threatened him with a knife, and held him down while Durham, 35, attempted to cover his gang tattoo with another one — which ended up being "F**k you, niger." Clearly, they intended to humiliate Hart with a racial epithet; in the end, however, the innocent landlocked nation between Algeria and Nigeria was dragged into the mess.

Hart said one of the foursome knocked him out after he struggled to escape the forced inking, and as he lapsed in and out of consciousness, he heard Durham, apparently never state spelling bee champion, say "I've never done this before." Someone responded, "It's okay. It doesn't matter."

Hart said he awoke in pain, with his cell phone missing, and thinks he might have also been raped.

Hart went to the police, who arrested Evans, 40, in February, according to the Ocala Star Banner. Evans named the others involved in the assault, and Durham was picked up in April, Hayley on Monday. All are being held at the Marion County Jail on charges related to the attack on Hart and for other alleged crimes. Singleton, 45, remains at large.