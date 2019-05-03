Stunning Ex-Track & Field Athlete Wins Miss USA 2019 Crown (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Cheslie Kryst, a former star of the University of South Carolina’s track and field team, won the beauty pageant as a representative of the state of North Carolina.

Cheslie Kryst, a former student of the University of South Carolina who ran track and field, has been crowned Miss USA 2019 during a ceremony that took place on 2 May.

According to E! News, Kryst is a full-time attorney who earned her law degree and MBA from Wake Forest University after graduating cum laude from the Honors College at the USC.

She also is a former Division I athlete, having competed in the heptathlon, long jump and triple jump while on South Carolina's track and field team.

Kryst is also listed as the founder of “a lifestyle blog that shares workwear fashion for women”, and is a volunteer for the Dress for Success organisation.