New York Subway Bomb Plotter to Be Released Anytime - Reports

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - A man who was caught plotting an attack in the New York City subway in 2009 on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will soon be released from prison, media reported citing a judge’s ruling.

Najibullah Zazi from Queens, New York, who pleaded guilty in 2009 and faced up to a life sentence for preparing a terrorist attack, will serve no additional time because of his extensive cooperation with prosecutors against the al-Qaeda* terrorist group and good behaviour, the New York Post reported on Thursday citing the sentence by Brooklyn federal Judge Raymond Dearie.

According to sources with knowledge, cited by the outlet, after the release, Zazi will be living in secrecy under federal protection because of his cooperation as a terrorist informant.

Since his arrest in 2009, following the preparation of an attack under the Grand Central Terminal, the Pakistani refugee had sat down with authorities at least 100 times assisting a number of investigations and testifying against his co-conspirators.

In September 2009, three suspects, including Zazi, were arrested in the United States on charges of plotting to set off explosive devices in public places in several US states.

