Trump Nominates US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft to Be Envoy to UN

"Kelly Craft, of Kentucky, to be the Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and the Representative of the United States of America in the Security Council of the United Nations," the release said on Thursday.
Craft will succeed Nikki Haley who stepped down from her post as US ambassador to the United Nations and left office at the end of 2018.
