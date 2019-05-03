Trump Nominates US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft to Be Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has nominated US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft to serve as the next permanent representative to the United Nations, the White House announced in a release.

"Kelly Craft, of Kentucky, to be the Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and the Representative of the United States of America in the Security Council of the United Nations," the release said on Thursday.

Craft will succeed Nikki Haley who stepped down from her post as US ambassador to the United Nations and left office at the end of 2018.