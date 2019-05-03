US Prosecutors File Motion to Disqualify Huawei Defence Lawyer

US prosecutors on Thursday filed a motion to disqualify the lead defence lawyer for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from the case against the Chinese company for alleged bank fraud and sanctions violations, according to a filing in US District Court in Brooklyn, New York.

The lawyer the US prosecutors seek to disqualify is James Cole, a former deputy attorney general of the United States, Reuters reported. The US government did not make public the reasoning behind the motion to remove Cole from the case.

In a letter to the court, obtained by Reuters, prosecutors said they had filed a sealed, classified motion to disqualify Cole and expected to file a public version by May 10.

The United States charged China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, its chief financial officer and two affiliates with bank and wire fraud to circumvent sanctions against Iran back in January. In a 13-count indictment filed in New York, the Justice Department said Huawei misled a global bank and US authorities about its relationship with the subsidiaries, Skycom Tech and Huawei Device USA Inc, in order to conduct business in Iran.



