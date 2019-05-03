US Prosecutors File Motion to Disqualify Huawei Defence Lawyer

The lawyer the US prosecutors seek to disqualify is James Cole, a former deputy attorney general of the United States, Reuters reported. The US government did not make public the reasoning behind the motion to remove Cole from the case.
READ MORE: Theresa May Fires UK Defence Secretary Williamson Over Huawei Leak
The United States charged China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, its chief financial officer and two affiliates with bank and wire fraud to circumvent sanctions against Iran back in January. In a 13-count indictment filed in New York, the Justice Department said Huawei misled a global bank and US authorities about its relationship with the subsidiaries, Skycom Tech and Huawei Device USA Inc, in order to conduct business in Iran.
All comments
Show new comments (0)