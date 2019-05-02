Venezuelan FM: Washington Must Protect Our Embassy in DC

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza wrote on Twitter Thursday that the US government must "comply with its obligations as signatories to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations" and act to protect its former embassy building in Washington, DC.

Exigimos al Departamento de Estado de EEUU cumplir con sus obligación como signatarios de la Convención de Viena sobre Relaciones Diplomáticas y proteger el edificio de la antigua embajada de Venezuela en Washington, tal como nuestro Gobierno protege sus instalaciones en Caracas — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) May 2, 2019

Although all diplomatic staff have departed from the facility, located in Washington, DC's historic Georgetown district, several dozen anti-war activists have taken up residence inside the compound for the last several weeks to prevent associates of self-proclaimed Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaido from occupying the embassy and claiming to represent Venezuelan diplomatic interests in the US. Arreaza said last week at a press conference at the United Nations that the "Embassy Protection Collective" were "guests" of the Venezuelan government and not trespassing.

However, when Guaido called Venezuelans into the streets on Tuesday in a renewed uprising against democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan opposition figures and their supporters also converged on the Washington, DC, embassy, laying siege to the building as US federal police struggled to keep the two groups of protesters separated.