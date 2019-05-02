Hillary Clinton Claims She's Living Inside Trump's Head 'Rent-Free' (VIDEO)

The Mueller Report, which investigated alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, has revealed Donald Trump's fixation on getting the Justice Department to investigate the former US secretary of state.

Hillary Clinton, a frequent target of Donald Trump's criticism, claimed that she had wormed her way into the US president's brain.

In an interview with Rachel Maddow on Wednesday, Clinton was asked about Robert Mueller's revelation that Trump had urged senior US officials to investigate her.

"Well, what I make of it is this as big a sign of a guilty conscience or a real fear that you could possibly have. I mean, I'm living rent-free inside of Donald Trump's brain. It's not a very nice place to be, I can tell you that," Clinton quipped.

"So I don't know what they're talking about. I've been investigated repeatedly by the other side. And much to their dismay, but to my, you know, satisfaction, it's been for naught," she continued.

"I testified for 11 hours in the Benghazi hearing after-what?— seven committees said there was nothing there? This is a diversion attack. Look, it is very sad to me that the lies that were told about me, the accusations that were made about me, have unfortunately had some residue."

Clinton added that the idea of investigating her, repeatedly floated in the past by Donald Trump, is meant to galvanise Republican supporters.

