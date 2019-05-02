US House Committee May Hold Barr in Contempt Over Mueller Report - Chairman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Judiciary Committee may hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress if he fails to hand over a full, unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian election interference, Chairman Jerrold Nadler said.

"We will continue to negotiate for access to the full report. And yes, we will have no choice but to move quickly to hold the attorney general in contempt if he stalls or fails to negotiate in good faith," Nadler said on Wednesday during a committee hearing at which Barr was supposed to testify.

Following Wednesday's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barr notified the House panel that he would not attend Thursday's scheduled hearing.

Upon the release of a redacted version of Mueller’s report, Barr said there was no evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election. Barr also said Mueller’s report did conclude that Moscow tried to influence the US election, but no American was part of those efforts.

Russia has repeatedly refuted any claims of interference in the US political system, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.