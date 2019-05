With the next presidential election in the US scheduled for 2020, many candidates have already announced their candidacies.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet will join the growing field of Democrats seeking the 2020 presidential nomination after being declared cancer-free.

"I plan to run for president," Bennet said in an interview Thursday on CBS This Morning.

Bennet, 54, announced last month that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and this delayed his planned White House announcement.

In an interview with CNN Bennen said that despite his diagnosis he was looking forward to running in 2020.

