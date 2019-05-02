Alec Baldwin Attacks Sen Lindsey Graham on Twitter Calling Him ‘Trump’s Fluffer’

“How is it that God-fearing Americans from South Carolina believe that @LindseyGrahamSC, who is nothing more than Trump’s fluffer, passes as worthy of a seat in the US Senate?” Alec Baldwin tweeted.

According to the Collins dictionary definition, a “fluffer” is “a person employed on a pornographic filmset to ensure that male actors are kept aroused.”

Baldwin’s comment apparently came after Sen. Graham defended President Trump from allegations of collusion with Russia after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“I appreciate very much what Mr. Mueller did for the country. I have read most of the report. For me, it is over,” Graham said.

The South Carolina Republican senator also read aloud texts from former FBI agent Peter Strzok that showed hatred for the president, including one text where Strzok called Trump a “f*cking idiot.”

The Mueller report concluded that no collusion took place between President Donald Trump's campaign team and Russia but left the decision as to whether Trump interfered with the special counsel's probe up to Congress. However, Mueller did claim that Moscow attempted to interfere in the US election.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations against Moscow were made up to excuse Hillary Clinton’s election loss as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.