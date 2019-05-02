Ex-CIA Officer Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Deliver US Intel to China - DOJ

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former CIA case officer Jerry Chun Shing Lee has pleaded guilty to planning to transmit sensitive US national defence intelligence to China, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) case officer pleaded guilty today to conspiring to communicate, deliver and transmit national defence information to the People’s Republic of China," the release said on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Lee, 54, left the CIA in 2007 and moved to Hong Kong where two Chinese intelligence officers offered to pay him $100,000 for national defence information.

Lee will be sentenced on August 23 and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, the release said.