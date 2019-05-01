The Simpsons Shake Up Twitter With 'Stupid Newfies', Fleeing Trudeau Episode

The show’s use of a word describing residents of Newfoundland elicited a mixed response online, with people arguing whether it can be considered a slur or not.

One of the latest episodes of the famous US animated sitcom The Simpsons has apparently managed to cause quite a stir on social media after poking fun at Canadians and their prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

In the episode, Lisa Simpson tells a trio of Canadian youths that she’s sure they "treat all people equally".

"Except the Québécois", one of them replies. "And the Newfies", adds another, prompting all three to exclaim "Stupid Newfies!" – with "Newfie", as the Daily Express explains, being a derogatory term for people from Newfoundland and Labrador.

One of the show’s recurring characters, Ralph Wiggum, then cheerfully says “I’m a Newfie!” and proceeds to club a stuffed baby seal, tearing its head apart and kicking it.

A number of social media users seemed to be upset by these remarks, stepping forward to criticise the show.

Am I offended by the "stupid newfie" remark on the Simpsons? Not really. I'm a pretty smart guy. I just think it was a missed opportunity to say something that was actually funny. Hope someone got fired over this & they hire better writers. DM for my resume @TheSimpsons — Neimads Attic (@NeimadsAttic) 29 апреля 2019 г.

You would never call black people the N word would you? But calling Newfoundlabnders Stupid Newfies is the same damn thing.You are a shameless bunch you know that stupid cartoon is going down hill — Tony (@tonymmme2) 29 апреля 2019 г.

I’m a Newfoundlander and was a huge “Simpsons” fan for years. It would bother me more if anyone still watched the show. But no one does, because it just isn’t funny anymore. This joke is offensive because it’s not funny. #Newfoundland — cherpdx (@cherpdx) 30 апреля 2019 г.

​Many netizens argued, however, that the term “newfie” is not actually a slur and that people living in Newfoundland actually enjoy self-deprecating humour.

Funny that, in my 61 years

1. I never met a Newfie I didn't like

2. I never met a Newfie that was as dumb as the Prime Minister

3. I never met a Newfie who complained about being called a Newfie. — Ms. Donna (@DCTFTW) 30 апреля 2019 г.

Ummmm. The Newfies call themselves Newfies. — M (@mneuheim) 29 апреля 2019 г.

We are as chill as it gets. Faux outrage by the media, not by Newfie’s — KatyNewf (@KatyNewf) 29 апреля 2019 г.

Please, I have a lot of friends that are Newfies, they even call them selves Newfies. Give me a break. There you go looking for more divisiveness opportunities — VictoriaL59 (@Victoria59L) 29 апреля 2019 г.

Referring to myself or someone else referring to me as a #Newfie is far from being considered a slur. And anyone who takes offense to the #TheSimpsons making fun of #Newfies seriously needs to get over it! #ItsWhoWeAre — Jonathan Nicholl (@reflexx30) 30 апреля 2019 г.

​Some pointed out that the episode also mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who was pictured fleeing away when Lisa asked him about the SNC-Lavalin affair – an ongoing political scandal involving allegations of interference and possible obstruction of justice by Canada’s Prime Minister’s Office.

On Last-Nights Simpsons Episode Justin Trudeau Avoided Poor Lil' Lisa's Question About #SNCLavalin The Same Way He & His Liberals Have Doing Since It Started… #SNCLavalinScandal #cdnpoli 🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/zS0P87muna — Selfie-Boy… 🇺🇦 🇨🇦 (@Da_body2) 29 апреля 2019 г.

This is just a deflection from the Trudeau segment in the episode. Talk about Newfies and forget that the world is laughing at Trudeau. Have a few friends from Newfoundland and they refer to themselves or friends as Newfs — Smokey (@Stillsmokes) 30 апреля 2019 г.

No mention of the attack toward Trudeau? Notice they mocked him for his peacock pose right down to the tie. Then, he waddled off when he didn't want to answer Lisa's question about the SNC Lavalin scandal. — Justin Snowdon (@JSn0wd0n) 29 апреля 2019 г.