Mueller Says Barr's Summary of Russia Probe 'Incomplete' - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller in late March wrote a letter to US Attorney General William Barr, in which accused the latter of making an incomplete summary of the investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections, media reported on Tuesday.

"The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions… There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations," the letter said, as quoted by Washington Post.

On April 18, the US Justice Department released the final report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Russian interference in the US election. The special counsel found no collusion between Russian officials and the US President Donald Trump campaign, but said that Moscow attempted to interfere in the election. Barr's four-page letter indicating the key findings of the Mueller report was published on March 24.

Moscow denies that Russian officials attempted to sway US voters in the 2016 election, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump’s opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Mueller report does not contain any substantiated evidence to support the allegations that Russia interfered in the US electoral process.