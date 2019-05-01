US Senate Democrats Seek DOJ Probe of Attorney General Role in Mueller Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A dozen Democrats in the Senate are demanding that the Department of Justice open an internal investigation of US Attorney General William Barr’s handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Senators Tom Udall and Mazie Hirono announced in a press release.

“Attorney General Barr’s actions raise significant questions about his decision not to recuse himself from overseeing the Special Counsel’s investigation, whether his actions with respect to the release of the report complied with Department of Justice policies and practices, and whether he has demonstrated sufficient impartiality to continue overseeing the fourteen criminal matters related to the Special Counsel’s investigation that were referred principally to other components of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the senators wrote in a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz and Office of Professional Responsibility chief Corey Amundson on Tuesday.

The letter was signed by ten other Democratic Senators: Richard Blumenthal, Kamala Harris, Ed Markey, Ron Wyden, Sheldon Whitehouse, Patty Murray, Cory Booker, Jack Reed, Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar, the release said.

The Mueller report concluded that no collusion took place between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia but left the decision on whether Trump interfered with the Mueller probe up to Congress.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations against Moscow were made up to excuse Hillary Clinton’s election loss as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for additional sanctions on Russia while demanding a classified briefing by US intelligence agencies on purported Russian meddling.

Democratic leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives have pushed back against demands by colleagues impeach President Donald Trump by urging continued investigations of Russia.

Republicans, on the other hand, are demanding an investigation of whether the Clinton campaign colluded with Russia to initiate the Mueller investigation by funding a bogus dossier on Trump and giving the document to the FBI.