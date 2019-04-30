Jordan National Pleads Guilty of Smuggling Aliens Into US - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 31-year-old citizen of Jordan has pleaded guilty to charges of smuggling Yemeni aliens into the United States by illegally crossing the US border with Mexico, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"[Mohammed] Aldairi admitted his role in transporting the aliens from Monterrey, Mexico to Piedras Negras, where he directed them to cross the Rio Grande River into the United States," the release said.

Aldairi provided construction hard hats and reflective vests to some of the aliens in an effort to enable them to blend in after crossing, the release said.

According to the plea agreement, during the second half of 2017, Aldairi conspired with others to smuggle at least six Yemeni nationals across the Texas border and into the United States in exchange for a fee, the release said.