Register
07:15 GMT +330 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boeing 737 MAX 8

    Boeing Says Conducted Additional 737 MAX Test Flights With New Software

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US aircraft maker Boeing has carried out additional test flights with 737 MAX aircraft with updated software as part of preparations for certification, the company's press service told Sputnik.

    "Boeing continues to make steady progress on the path to certification, having completed the official engineering test flight of the software — the final technical flight test prior to the certification flight. Overall, our talented test pilots have made 146 737 MAX flights totaling roughly 246 hours of air time with the updated software, and nearly 90 percent of our 50-plus MAX operators around the globe have experienced that software update themselves during one of our simulator sessions," the press service said.

    Earlier in the month, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said that new anti-crash software on 737 Boeing MAX jets had successfully completed trial runs on 120 test flights with a total duration of 230 hours.

    US Federal Aviation Administration's flight standardization board examined the company's software update and found it to be "operationally suitable" and recommended that pilots to undergo additional training in the new system.

    On Monday, Boeing said in a statement that all the Boeing 737 MAX planes had the disagree alert feature, a safety feature that warns pilots about malfunctioning sensors, stressing that it had not deactivate the disagree alert "intentionally."

    The statement came as a response to media reports suggesting that Boeing had deactivated the feature, which had been included as a standard one in its earlier models, without informing carries about this step. The reports stressed that this had been revealed only after a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX bound for Indonesia crashed in October 2018, killing all 189 people on board. US airline Southwest Airlines reportedly said back then that Boeing manuals were inconsistent with reality. The Federal Aviation Administration reportedly wanted to ban new Boeing models from flying, but then dropped the idea.

    "We want to provide a response to several news stories yesterday and today reporting on the disagree alert on the 737 MAX. Boeing included the disagree alert as a standard feature on the MAX, although this alert has not been considered a safety feature on airplanes and is not necessary for the safe operation of the airplane. Boeing did not intentionally or otherwise deactivate the disagree alert on its MAX airplanes," the statement read.

    American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8
    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    The Pilots Speak: Boeing Must Provide Adequate Training to Rebuild Trust in 737
    READ MORE: Boeing Not Notifying Carriers of Deactivated Safety System ‘Egregious'

    The company noted that the feature was linked with the angle of attack indicator, which was optional one, that is why it was not activated on all MAX aircraft. Boeing specified that the feature was not operable unless an airline company decided to activate it on its aircraft.

    Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have crashed over the past six months — one in Indonesia in October 2018 and another in Ethiopia in March. In the wake of the latest crash, aviation authorities and carriers around the world have either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.

    The investigations into the incidents are underway but experts believe that the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System could be behind the crashes.

    Related:

    Boeing CEO: Company Making ‘Steady Progress’ Towards Certifying 737 MAX Software
    FAA Certifies Boeing 737 MAX Software Update - Reports
    Boeing Awarded $14 Billion US Defence Contract Amid 737 MAX Controversy
    American Airlines Grounds Boeing 737 MAX Flights Through August 19
    Tags:
    test flight, Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing, Dennis Muilenburg, Indonesia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Every Type of Beauty: The All Sizes Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Choises
    Every Type of Beauty: Unusual Catwalk Rocks Paris With Brave Fashion Display
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse