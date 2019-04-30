US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Submits Resignation Letter to Trump

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein submitted his resignation letter to US President Donald Trump on Monday. He will leave his post on May 11.

Rosenstein noted in his letter that the US Department of Justice "made rapid progress in achieving the Administration's law enforcement priorities … while preserving national security and strengthening federal efforts in other areas."

​"Our nation is safer, our elections are more secure, and our citizens are better informed about covert foreign influence efforts and schemes to commit fraud, steal intellectual property, and launch cyberattacks," he continued. "As I submit my resignation effective on May 11, I am grateful to you for the opportunity to serve; for the courtesy and humor you often display in our personal conversations; and for the goals you set in you inaugural address: patriotism, unity, safety, education, and prosperity, because 'a nation exists to serve its citizens.'"

"We enforce the law without fear or favor because credible evidence is not partisan, and truth is not determined by opinion polls … we keep the faith, we follow the rules, and we always put America first," he added.

US Attorney General William Barr has responded to Rosenstein's resignation, saying in a statement that the official's "devotion to the Department and its professionals is unparalleled."

As the DOJ's no. 2 official, ​Rosenstein came under the microscope after he decided to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate alleged links between Russian actors and Trump campaign officials in the 2016 presidential election. Rosenstein made no remarks regarding the special counsel in his resignation letter.