22:11 GMT +329 April 2019
    In this 6 January, 2019 file photo, Alyssa Milano arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California

    Alyssa Milano ROASTED For Vowing Not to Criticise 2020 Democratic Candidates

    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles/Invision
    While some fans questioned, tongue-in-cheek, Milano’s passionate involvement in social issues and politics, many took her to task over what they believed to be an erroneous approach to not effectively assess potential presidential candidates’ merits.

    Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano has met a barrage of criticism and mockery from her followers after she vowed not to speak negatively about any of the 2020 Democratic hopefuls, thereby joining a similar pledge by her Hollywood colleague, George Takei.

    “Will you join me in pledging not to speak negatively about any of our candidates?” Takei’s post read. “We don’t know who the nominee will be, but they need to be as strong as they can be going into the election against Trump”.

    “#IPledge to not speak negatively about anyone running for President”, Milano added. “Do you?”

    Milano’s response, however, couldn’t help triggering a wealth of responses online, with many taking a swipe at the approach in general and arguing that now is the time to evaluate the candidates’ strong and weak sides:

    Many suggested that the evaluation should be done in good time ahead of the vote, as Democratic voters, like other constituents, should be responsible for their choice without whitewashing their candidates:

    Others referred to Milano’s comments on MSNBC in which she asserted the election isn’t about policy but only about “who can beat Trump”, remarking that it’s false and dangerous to be oblivious of the range of issues that preceded the sitting president’s term:

    A great deal of online commenters say they couldn’t care less about what Milano thinks, wondering why on Earth she has been given so much press:

    One even suggested that she would find it immensely hard to stop talking, irrespective of the pledge:

    Milano, who has in recent months become one of Hollywood’s most outspoken left-wing activists, is expected to formally endorse a 2020 presidential candidate and has recently made headlines as she lauded former Vice President Joe Biden as someone who could offer “dignified leadership”.

    Last week, she complained about having been attacked by supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders over Biden’s appearance on her #SorryNotSorry podcast, arguing that she expected to receive criticism from Trumpists over the issue. “Sadly, most of the hate-tweets are from Bernie supporters”, she ascertained.

    “I’m cool with it but let’s get it all out quickly. We won’t beat Trump if we don’t come together. If not for a common candidate, then please, for a common goal”, Milano summed up.

    Tags:
    election, vote, candidates, Democratic, Alyssa Milano, United States
