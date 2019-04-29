Register
    US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Make America Great Again rally at the Resch Center Complex in Green Bay

    Trump Slams NYT for Failing to Apologise to Him for Anti-Semitic Cartoon

    Earlier, the US president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, also lambasted the cartoon published by the newspaper, which depicted the POTUS as a blind man being led by a dog with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's face.

    US President Donald Trump has lashed out at The New York Times for failing to apologise to him personally for depicting him in "the terrible Anti-Semitic Cartoon", which was published on 25 April. Trump argued that the newspaper also owes him an apology for daily "fake and corrupt" reports, also stating that the outlet has fallen to its lowest point.

    The New York Times published a cartoon depicting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as a guide dog with a Star of David collar and Trump as a blind man wearing a kippah last week, but later took it down. The newspaper published an editor's note on 27 April, where it admitted that the image "included anti-Semitic tropes", but failed to explicitly apologise for the publication.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara and their sons Yair and Avner (R)
    © AFP 2019 / Gali Tibbon
    PM Netanyahu's Son, Trump Jr Offended by New York Times’ 'Anti-Semitic' Cartoon

    After facing backlash over its editor's note, the media outlet published an official apology, where it notified that it was "deeply sorry" for the publication and claimed that it was a result of the actions of one editor, who had acted without "adequate oversight".

    The apology was not directed at anybody personally, including Trump and Netanyahu. At the same time, the sons of the US president and Israeli prime minister criticised the newspaper as "anti-Semitic" and the cartoon as "disgusting".

    READ MORE: 'Jews Deserve Hell': What is Known So Far About California Synagogue Shooter

    The publication of the editor's note coincided with a recent synagogue shooting in the US. John T. Earnest, 19, killed one and injured several other worshippers at the Chabad Synagogue in Poway, California on 27 April. Prior to the shooting, Earnest had allegedly posted an anti-Semitic manifesto online, claiming that all Jews "deserve nothing but hell" and indicating that the attack had largely been inspired by the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting in 2018 and the Christchurch mosque attacks in March 2019.

    apology, The New York Times, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, United States
