Gunfire Breaks Out Near Rear Entrance of US Embassy in Haiti

The US embassy is located in Port-au-Prince, the island's capital city which is situated in the center of the island nation.

The US Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs has reported via Twitter about gunfire “coming from the rear entrance to the Embassy”, urging people travelling to the facility to take shelter.

— Travel — State Dept (@TravelGov) 29 апреля 2019 г.

The embassy's twitter account has so far not provided any information regarding the shooting.

There are also no details as to whether anyone was wounded in the shooting.

It is also unclear if the diplomatic facility was targeted by the shooting.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

​

DETAILS TO FOLLOW