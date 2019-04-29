Register
29 April 2019
    Abortion rights advocates hold signs while anti-abortion demonstrators walk by during the annual March for Life in Washington, DC.

    Dem Sparks Online Storm by Reportedly Proposing to Castrate Men to End Abortions

    US
    While there are some voices in favour of the measure allegedly proposed by Illinois State Representative Dianna Pappas, however absurd it may seem, netizens have laughed her off en masse, suggesting that she is typical of the “radical left”.

    Democratic Illinois State Rep. Dianna Pappas has reportedly claimed that the only way to prevent mass abortions is to castrate men and charge to store their sperm.

    Her purported statements appeared to be recounted on Wayne Township’s Republican website after Pappas, who is not new to issuing highly controversial remarks, met with pro-life critics of a currently debated bill – the so-called Reproductive Health Act, a New York statute enacted in January 2019 that expanded the legality of abortion and eliminated a some restrictions with this regard in the state.

    One woman, Jackie Hayden, who attended the meeting, wrote shortly afterwards:

    “We tried to keep politics out of this equation, as we were here to represent the parish members for Pro-Life. I personally, introduced myself as a business owner, who is a licensed insurance agent. Two minutes into the discussion, she revealed her views on the topic and how we won’t be able to change her mind”.

    They then proceeded to describe the way Pappas glanced at her before moving on to detail her “a bit radical” solution:

    “Her eyes connected with mine and she said, ‘You know ladies, with technology the way it is, we wouldn’t have an abortion problem if we applied a plan. Now, I’ve been told it’s a bit radical, but if we allowed men to be castrated, took the sperm to the bank, collected tax dollars on it for storage, then when it’s time, to have the man decide he’s ready to begin a family…. well then problem is solved!'” Hayden quoted Pappas as saying.

    This is reported to be the second time that Pappas has proposed the hair-raising plan to pro-life supporters. Some are opposing the rhetoric, calling for “public servant” Pappas to be censured and formally disciplined over the case: namely, the Frederick Douglass Foundation’s president and speaker for the National Black Pro-Life Coalition, Babette Holder.

    “What she said is every bit as bad as what Rep. [Stephanie] Kifowit talked about when she spoke of brewing up a Legionnaires’ potion for then Rep. Peter Breen. There needs to be accountability when you make these kinds of statements and you’re supposed to be a public servant”.

    Reacting to the reports, Holder said the lawmaker’s remarks have “racist overtones” and should be formally condemned.

    Most users online unequivocally supported Holder in her outrage, with one remarking that Pappas is “venting frustration” with her “extreme” rhetoric:

    One attempted to read between the lines, suggesting that Democrats such as Pappas are what will get Trump re-elected, with many eagerly agreeing with the idea:

    One Twitterian even congratulated the Dems on “spawning more and more kooks”:

    However, not all netizens shared the same stance, with some sounding no less radical and straight-forward:

    One opted to introduce some corrections to the bill, stating that while solely women should exert control over their own bodies, including pregnancies, there is indeed something “men should be castrated men for”:

    The new abortion bill would prohibit the state from interfering in any way with reproduction: it would erase criminal penalties for performing abortions and allow non-doctors to conduct them. In a parallel move, the legislation would repeal the partial-birth abortion ban and conscience protections for medics, according to Life News.

    As the Reproductive Health Act is set to spread across the US, in Illinois, pro-lifers have been strongly protesting against the radical comprehensive pro-abortion legislation. State lawmakers have not moved forward with the bill recently, with one possible reason for that being the massive public opposition. For instance, in March, Illinois pro-lifers turned up at the capitol in such vast numbers to showcase their univocal opposition to the bill that police had to close the building due to overcrowding.

