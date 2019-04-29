Users Slam Hillary Clinton for Impersonating Trump While Reading Mueller Report

The former Democratic presidential hopeful earlier claimed that the United States was the subject of a "foreign adversaries' attack" during the 2016 elections and that this report on it is just a "part of the beginning".

On Sunday, CNN broadcasted a clip of Jordan Klepper's show where Hillary Clinton reads aloud a part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on alleged foreign meddling in the last US presidential elections.

The 2016 Democratic candidate mocked her rival, President Donald Trump, trying to impersonate his voice in one of the most notorious lines of the document.

"The president slumped back in his chair and said, ‘oh my god, this is terrible, this is the end of my presidency. I'm f-ed'", she read.

Watch Hillary Clinton Read the Mueller Report Aloud, Including Trump’s ‘I’m F-cked’ Quote https://t.co/O9WG1yk2RC via @RollingStone#Breaking: Huh, why delete youtube channel Hillary

I see, of course delete all your email messages🤣✌️🤣 — 코끼리 (@egg26791044) 29 апреля 2019 г.

Many users, however, mocked Clinton in response.

Little reminder…

9 Clinton donors helped write the Mueller report.

If russia wanted to secure a trump victory so badly, why did Hillary pay russians to meet with with don jr thru funneled money by fusion gps(natalia Veselnitskaya).? — John A. Fox (@NJ_Senate_2020) 29 апреля 2019 г.

Last week, Trump slammed Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe as a "coup", adding that Clinton "destroyed the lives of people" and that "it's time to look at the other side".