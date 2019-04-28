Register
12:38 GMT +328 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The exterior of the Congregation Chabad synagogue is seen on April 27, 2019 in Poway, California.

    'Jews Deserve Hell': What is Known So Far About California Synagogue Shooter

    © AFP 2019 / David McNew/Getty Images
    US
    Get short URL
    380

    One person was killed and three more injured after a man opened fire at a San Diego synagogue on Saturday. The suspected gunman has already been identified and detained.

    San Diego police have detained 19-year-old John Earnest in connection with a shooting at the Chabad Synagogue in Poway that killed one person and injured several others on Saturday.

    Earnest, who was a student at California State University San Marcos per school officials, is now being questioned by the FBI and homicide authorities.

    "We are dismayed and disheartened that the alleged shooter – now in custody – is a CSUSM student. CSUSM is working collaboratively with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to assist and gain more information", Karen Haynes, president of California State San Marcos, wrote in a letter to the campus community.

    Earnest is said to be a member of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church, who graduated from Mt Carmel High School in 2017 and was honoured for his academic achievements.

    Alleged Anti-Semitic Manifesto

    While no official motive for the attack has been announced yet, police are currently checking the authenticity of an online manifesto published on Pastebin just hours before the shooting took place, allegedly detailing the gunman’s reasons for targeting synagogue-goers.

    Police and fire personnel are seen at the scene of an active shooting with a suspect with a high powered rifle in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    San Diego Synagogue Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, Several Injured - Police
    The author of the manifesto, who reportedly identified himself as a 19-year-old nursing student with the same name as the detained suspect, claims to have been motivated by the Christchurch mosque carnage in March and Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue shooting last year, which was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.

    The document is said to be littered with anti-Semitic language and mirrors the tone of the manifesto published on the same website by the suspected shooter arrested after the massacre inside two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

    The manifesto, which is also alleged to be rife with biblical verses and religious imagery, reportedly blames "international Jewry" for crimes, including the murder of Jesus Christ and alleged control over the media and the economy.

    “Every Jew young and old has contributed to these. For these crimes they deserve nothing but hell. I will send them there”, the alleged text read.

    In the manifesto, the suspect ostensibly wrote that he hoped to inspire others to commit similar crimes and expected to be released from prison to “continue the fight”.

    Possible Suspect in Mosque Arson

    San Diego Sherriff William Gore has revealed that Earnest was also under investigation in connection with an arson at an Escondido mosque last month.

    READ MORE: UN Chief Says 'Deeply Troubled' by Synagogue Shooting in California

    A candlelight vigil is held at Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church for victims of a shooting incident at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway
    © REUTERS / John Gastaldo
    Synagogue Shooter Published Manifesto Praising New Zealand Mosque Attack - Report
    In that incident, security cameras captured someone breaking a parking lot gate’s lock and pouring some liquid near a side door before setting it on fire. No one was injured as people who were at the mosque at the time managed to extinguish the blaze before firefighters arrived.

    Gore said the shooter opened fire at the synagogue with an “AR-style” semi-automatic rifle before fleeing the scene, and added that there were some indications that the gun could have malfunctioned after firing numerous rounds inside the house of worship.

    San Diego police chief, David Nisleit, said Earnest called 911 shortly after the incident and surrendered to law enforcement officers.

    Related:

    UN Chief Says 'Deeply Troubled' by Synagogue Shooting in California
    Synagogue Shooter Published Manifesto Praising NZ Mosque Attack - Report
    San Diego Synagogue Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, Several Injured - Police
    Tags:
    arrest, suspect, Jewish, Jews, manifesto, homicide, police, arson, mosque, attack, gunman, shooter, shooting, synagogue, Pittsburgh, Christchurch, New Zealand, San Diego, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 20 April - 26 April
    This Week in Pictures: 20 April - 26 April
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse