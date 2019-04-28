Tennessee Begins Manhunt After Five Bodies Found in Two Homes - Report

Tennessee investigators found five bodies in two homes in Sumner County, Tennessee. A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect, AP reports.

The sheriff of Sumner County in the US state of Tennessee, Sonny Weatherford, said "several bodies" were found at an address, according to The Daily Express. Police warned residents to be on the lookout for a white male suspect named Michael Cummins who could be driving a black Kia automobile and is thought to be armed.

"He may be in the woods in the area near the scene and may be armed. If you spot him, call 911 immediately," Westmoreland Police Department wrote in its Twitter account.

PERSON OF INTEREST: We are working to locate Michael Cummins in connection to the multiple homicides we are investigating in Sumner County.



He may be in the woods in the area near the scene and may be armed. If you spot him, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/4MEelTIpyB — TBI (@TBInvestigation) 28 апреля 2019 г.

​According to the department's Twitter, "four homicide victims" were found inside a house on Charles Brown Rd. between Portland and Westmoreland, in a suburb, northeast of Nashville. A later correction said another victim was found "deceased" in a home on Luby Brown Rd. The police say they believe the two scenes are related.

Charles Brown Rd. is located around 15 miles east of Robertson County, 10 miles east of Portland.