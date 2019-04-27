Several Injured, One Detained in San Diego Synagogue Shooting - Police

San Diego police have detained a man in connection with a shooting incident resulting in multiple injuries at The Chabad Synagogue in Poway according to local police.

One person was killed and three more injuredafter a man opened fire at a synagogue in Poway, AFP reported citing Poway's Mayor Steve Vaus.

"We had four folks with gunshot wounds. We do have one fatality. The rabbi was shot in the hand. My understanding is none of the other injuries are life threatening," Mayor Steve Vaus said as cited by cable news network MSNBC.

Earlier it was reported that at least four people were injured in a shooting at a Southern California Poway synagogue Saturday morning, local media reported citing police.

Four victims from the synagogue were taken to Palomar Medical Center, but the nature of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

The hospital said it's treating four people injured in a synagogue outside San Diego but didn't know the extent of their injuries, AP reported.

Deputies detained a man following a shooting incident at a Poway synagogue.

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

Earlier, local police warned of reports of an armed man near Congregation Chabad.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 16000 block of Chabad Way as @SDSOPoway Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/wuHYb57BW0 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

Congregation Chabad, where the incident took place is located at 16934 Chabad Way.

​No other details have been released.