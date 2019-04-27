US Evacuates Children of US Gov’t Personnel From Sri Lanka - Report

The US Department of State ordered the departure of all school-age family members of US government employees as it issued a Level 3 Travel Advisory for American citizens when visiting Sri Lanka.

"On April 26, 2019, the Department of State ordered the departure of all school-age family members of U.S. government employees in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The Department also authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members," the statement reads.

The US Department of State highlighted that the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Sri Lanka due to the security environment.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas," the statement reads.

The Level 3 Travel Advisory commends American citizens to reconsider travel to a country "due to serious risks to safety and security."

Earlier the US Embassy in Sri Lanka issued a statement warning about the possibility of more terror attacks over the upcoming weekend.

Sri Lankan authorities are reporting that additional attacks may occur targeting places of worship. Avoid these areas over the weekend, starting tomorrow, April 26th through Sunday, April 28th. Continue to remain vigilant and avoid large crowds. #srilanka pic.twitter.com/4kjd57Dcty — U.S. Embassy Colombo (@USEmbSL) April 25, 2019

​The warning was issued in the wake of the Easter Sunday attack, when numerous bombings killed more than 250 people in Christian churches and top-end hotels. The authorities initially reported 359 dead, but later reduced the number, saying the calculation was complicated by the large number of dismembered bodies left by the blasts.

On Monday, Interpol announced it would deploy a special team to Sri Lanka to investigate the waves of deadly bombings.

On 24 April it was reported that the FBI would assist in investigations into Easter Sunday's serial bomb blasts at the request of Sri Lankan government.

On Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka was shaken by a series of coordinated attacks that left around 250 people dead. These attacks, which targeted churches and luxury hotels, were the worst the country has faced since the end of its 25-year-old civil war in 2009. Daesh* reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks on Tuesday.

*Daesh (also known as IS, ISIS, ISIL) is a terrorist group, banned in numerous countries, including Russia.