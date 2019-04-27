Biden Campaign for 2020 Presidential Nomination Raises $6.3Mln on First Day

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US Vice President Joe Biden raised more than $6 million on the first day after he threw his hat into the ring for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination, his campaign announced in an email on Friday.

“The Biden for President campaign has raised $6.3 million in its first 24 hours, topping every other 2020 presidential campaign in the first true 24 hours of fundraising,” the message said. “The total includes 107,431 online donations from 96,926 individuals in all 50 states.”

The time period began at 6 am EST on Thursday morning and concluded at 6 am EST on Friday morning, the message said. The average online donation was $41, and 97 percent of donations were under $200, it said.

Senator Bernie Sanders raised approximately $6 million in the first 24 hours after he announced his campaign and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke received $6.1 million, according to published figures. Sanders raised $18 million in the first three-month period of his declared campaign.

On Thursday Joe Biden has formally announced that he will seek the Democratic Party's nomination for the 2020 US presidential election.

Biden served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama. Prior to that, Biden represented the state of Delaware in the US Senate between 1973 and 2009. He ran for president of the United States in 1988 and 2008, but withdrew early from both races.