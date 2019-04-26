Register
01:27 GMT +327 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave to members of the media after feeding fish at a koi pond at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Tokyo.

    Trump Says US, Japan Can Make Good, Long-Term Trade Deal - Report

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    149

    Speaking at the start of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, US President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States is having good trade discussions with Tokyo and that the two countries have a chance to make a long-term trade deal, Reuters reports.

    Trump said Japan was buying a "tremendous amount" of military equipment from the United States, and Washington is pressing Tokyo to get rid of its agricultural tariffs.

    Trump said he's eager to visit Japan in May and would like to see the new emperor; Emperor Akihito is set to abdicate the throne on 30 April, and his younger son Akishino is expected to become the new emperor.

    Abe responded by saying he looks forward to the trade deal negotiations, adding that Trump's upcoming visit to Tokyo will become a "symbol of unwavering bonds" between the two countries, Reuters reported.

    READ MORE: Japan Sees Limited Impact From US Decision on Iran Sanctions — Report

    Japan has been resisting US pressure to link trade with currency issues ahead of the talks between the two close allies, Reuters reports.

    Earlier, it was reported that the two leaders would discuss a range of topics including future actions to take towards North Korea following recent developments in denuclearization talks.

    Both leaders are also expected to review recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and discuss next steps to address any challenges, a senior US administration official told reporters during a conference call on Thursday.

    Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2019 / MANDEL NGAN
    Japan, US Discuss Trade Ahead of Full-Scale Talks
    Trump and Abe will also discuss efforts to enhance trade and investment between the US and Japan, according to the White House.

    In addition, the official added that Trump and Abe will talk about priorities for the G-20 Finance Ministerial that will be held in Osaka, Japan, in late June.

    On 16 April, Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer discussed bilateral trade ahead of the Trump-Abe meeting.

    According to reports, Motegi and Lighthizer centered their discussions primarily on the exchange of goods between their countries.

    Related:

    Trump to Visit Japan on May 25-28 for Talks With Abe - White House
    Japan's Shinzo Abe Tight-Lipped on Whether He Nominated Trump for Nobel Prize
    Abe Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize at US Request - Reports
    Japanese PM Abe Hails ‘Constructive’ Talks With Trump Ahead of UN Meetings
    Tags:
    meeting, talks, trade, Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse