Register
22:23 GMT +326 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    North Carolina woman Rosetta Swinney is arrested in Las Vegas after being removed from a Frontier flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport for refusing to allow her daughter to sit in a seat tainted with vomit April 20, 2019.

    US Airline Calls Cops to Arrest Mom Who Complained About Vomit on Seat (VIDEOS)

    © Facebook user Nikki Nikole https://www.facebook.com/itsnikkibaby24
    US
    Get short URL
    0 60

    A North Carolina mother spent 12 hours in jail and is now facing criminal charges stemming from a confrontation she had with a flight attendant over filthy plane seat.

    Rosetta Swinney had boarded a Frontier Airlines flight from Las Vegas back to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina April 20 with her 14-year-old daughter when they realized her daughter's seat was dirty, she told local ABC affiliate 11 Eyewitness News.

    Very dirty. "She jumped up to say 'Mom! My hands are wet.' She smelled it. She says 'This is vomit, Mom.' So we went to look. It was on the bag, all over her shirt, her hands," Swinney said, according to the outlet.

    The flight had already been delayed for cleaning, she noted. When Swinney alerted a flight attendant to the predicament, the attendant said "that's not my job," the mom reported.

    Frontier Airlines said in a statement, "The flight attendants apologized and immediately invited the mother and her teenage daughter to move to either end of the plane so that the seat area could be cleaned by a cleaning crew. The mother and daughter were also told that once boarding was complete they would be provided other seats if available. The daughter was also offered cleaning products for herself and invited to use the lavatory to wash up. The mother was unsatisfied with the response and became disruptive."

    It was at that point, Frontier alleges, the decision was made to take Swinney and her daughter off the plane and put them on another flight. When Swinney refused to get off the flight, law enforcement was called.

    Other passengers disagree with that depiction of events, however. Fellow passenger Lynette Lipke describes a very difference scene. In a Facebook post, she also says the flight attendant told Swinney cleaning up the vomit was "not [her] job" and says the flight attendant "gave the young girl Clorox wipes and gloves" to do the cleaning herself.

    "The mom asked to have seats moved (there was empty seats) the stewardess demanded they sit down, mom said no." Frontier staff then called TSA, which "was on a power trip," she continued. TSA called the police. "Cops agreed with mom but said airlines wanted them off plane….we all had to get off and they arrested this mom while her daughter looked on in horror. We ended up not leaving till almost 230 in the am…..I along with most of the plane will not be traveling frontier…horrible!"

    Another Facebook user with the handle Nikki Nikole corroborated that account. She said the flight attendant told Swinney and her daughter to clean up the mess themselves, and when they refused, said "fine, you're rude and you don't have to fly with us tonight" and asked Swinney to leave. "Keep in mind there is an entire row (3) of empty seats in front of us. The attendant could have simply switched their seats and asked someone to come cleanup the vomit," she wrote.

    Swinney says she was "humiliated" by the ordeal. "What really hurt me is for my child to see me getting handcuffed and taken away from her," she told 11 Eyewitness News. "Twelve hours I was in jail. Twelve hours." While she was in jail, her daughter was placed in protective custody. Swinney now faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge, which she said she intends to fight.

    A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, U.S. on February 7, 2015
    © REUTERS / Louis Nastro/File Photo
    US Congress Considers Barring Airlines From Forcibly Removing Customers

    Air travel horror stories are nothing new, of course, and even the genre of "disgusting seats" is becoming more and more diverse. In November 2018, a US man was told he had no option but to sit in a seat covered in feces for his Atlanta to Miami flight with Delta, Sputnik reported at the time. A woman traveling from London to Boston on British Airways says the company sat her daughter in a urine-soaked seat and refused to clean it or offer another option for the seven-hour flight.

    Related:

    Norwegian Airline Defends Gender-Specific Dress Code Amid Left-Wing Criticism
    Airline Passenger Gets His Nose 'Bitten Off' in Midair (VIDEO)
    US Airline Apologizes for Mocking Passenger Named ‘Abcde’, But Twitter Won’t
    Tags:
    vomit, seat, arrested, flight attendant, woman, airline, Frontier Airlines, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse