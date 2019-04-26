Register
    President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump during a hanger rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018

    'Upset' Melania, Donald Trump Caught Amid Public Disagreement – Reports

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Since the beginning of his presidency, the relationship between the POTUS and FLOTUS has been a point of public scrutiny, as many have searched for proof of alleged struggles in their marriage. Those who are sure that something is amiss with the US first couple have recently received something to chew on.

    The US president, Donald Trump, and his wife Melania were spotted having a disagreement publicly as they were dining at Trump’s Florida club Mar-a-Lago on 30 March, People Magazine reports, citing an unnamed eyewitness.

    “Melania was upset and they had words with each other over something”, the source told the outlet.

    The first couple is said to have had disagreements in the dining area of the club, where presidential daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were also dining at a separate table. However, the publication points out that the matter of discord was “unclear”.

    FLOTUS’ spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham dismissed the report as “completely false”, insisting that if there is anything to say, it should be revealed on the record.

    “I’d encourage the anonymous source to say such things on the record”, Grisham told People.

    The first couple recently travelled together to Atlanta for the Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit, continuing their fight against America's opioid crisis. Before this, the Trumps took part in the traditional Easter Egg Roll 2019 welcoming children on the White House lawn.

    ​Speculation about their rumoured alienation from one another has accompanied the couple since the beginning of Trump’s presidency, ignited by allegations about his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels shortly after his marrying Melania. 

    READ MORE: Michael Cohen Puts Down Rumours of Trump's 'Love Child', Melania 'Elevator Tape'

    While some have studied Melania’s body language, trying to prove her aversion to POTUS, others calculated how much she has been absent from the public spotlight. The White House, as well as the president and first lady, have repeatedly denied all speculation of this sort; although Melania Trump have admitted in an interview that this kind of attention is “not always pleasant”.

    Nevertheless, the topic has become an inspiration for myriads of jokes about how much she supposedly wants to escape from the White House and her husband.

