Trump: 'No Money Was Paid to N Korea For Release of US Student'

Earlier, North Korea sent the US a $2 million hospital bill for American tourist Otto Warmbier, shortly before returning him to the US, according to a report by The Washington Post.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Friday that no money was paid to the DPRK for Otto Warmbier.

No money was paid to North Korea for Otto Warmbier, not two Million Dollars, not anything else. This is not the Obama Administration that paid 1.8 Billion Dollars for four hostages, or gave five terroist hostages plus, who soon went back to battle, for traitor Sgt. Bergdahl! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2019

Otto Warmbier was arrested in North Korea in January 2016 while on a guided tour there. He was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison with hard labour.

In February 2016, Warmbier confessed during a televised press conference to attempting to steal a poster from a restricted area of a building. When he was returned to the United States in June the following year, he was unconscious, and later died.