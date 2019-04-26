Trump Slams Mueller’s Russia Probe as ‘Coup’ and ‘Biggest Scandal’

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of collusion between any member of the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 US presidential elections.

US President Donald Trump has slammed Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections as a “coup”.

“This was an attempted overthrow of the United States government”, Trump told Fox News in his first interview since the release of the Mueller report.

He drew parallels between the Mueller investigation and the Watergate scandal, which occurred between 1972 and 1974 and which finally led to then-US President Richard Nixon's resignation.

“I think it’s possibly the biggest scandal in political history of our country. I think it’s far bigger than Watergate, because it means so much. This wasn't stealing information from an office in the Watergate apartments. This was an attempted coup. It's inconceivable. Like a third world country”, Trump underscored.

Lambasting his former rival Hillary Clinton for “destroying the lives” of his staffers, he said that now “tables have turned” and that “it's time to look at the other side”.

“We had people coming out to vote from all over this country that are in love with what we're doing. It's called Make America Great Again, and that's what we've done and what we're doing. This was an overthrow, and it's a disgraceful thing”, Trump added, referring to the Mueller probe.

© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu Trump Goes Golfing Day After Release of Mueller Report

The interview comes after the Mueller report, released by the Justice Department last Tuesday, found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russia, which has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system. Moscow stresses that the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent, as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud.

Additionally, the Mueller report described ten episodes that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

US Attorney General William Barr, for his part, stated that the evidence provided in the Mueller probe was insufficient to raise Trump’s actions to the level of obstruction of justice offence.

Trump, in turn, underscored that he is not “even a little bit” worried about the possibility of being impeached in Congress in light of the Mueller report.

His remarks came as US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats in a letter that Trump can be held accountable for his misconduct without holding impeachment proceedings.