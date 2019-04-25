Register
23:29 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Florida cop investigated by department's internal affairs after body camera footage shows him punching a suspect handcuffed to a hospital bed

    WATCH: Florida Cop Punches Man Handcuffed to Hospital Bed, Triggers Probe

    © Screenshot/Bích phương channel
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A deputy with Florida's Broward County Sheriff's Office recently became the subject of an internal investigation after body camera video showing him striking a suspect who was handcuffed to a hospital bed surfaced.

    The incident took place in January at the Broward Health North hospital in Deerfield Beach. Arrestee David O'Connell was initially taken into custody by Deputy Jorge Sobrino at a Pompano Beach Walmart for reportedly charging an employee and attempting to strike them, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

    A screenshot from a cellphone camera video showing the moment that Broward County Sherrif's Deputy Deputy Christopher Krickovich punches 15-year-old Delucca in the head
    © Twitter Screenshot
    WATCH: Florida Cops Punch, Tackle Teenager in McDonald’s Parking Lot (PHOTO)

    Sobrino tackled O'Connell during the arrest, before punching him in the face multiple times in order to "gain compliance." Sobrino eventually transported O'Connell to the Broward medical center so that the detained man's facial injuries could be examined.

    Video of O'Connell's stay at the center shows him with his right hand handcuffed to a hospital bed as Sobrino stands off to the side of the room. Kneeling on the bed, O'Connell curses at Sobrino and shouts at nearby medical staff, requesting that he be discharged.

    Fed up, Sobrino shuts the room door and orders O'Connell to quiet down.

    ​But things escalate even further when O'Connell ignores Sobrino and opts to sit down on the bed with his legs hanging from the side. His commands ignored, the 24-year-old deputy responds by flinging O'Connell's legs on top of the bed and punching him in the face.

    "I'm not f**king touching you! Yo," O'Connell is heard yelling. "I'm stopping! I'm stopping! What the f**k, I'm not doing anything."

    Great White Shark
    CC BY 2.0 / Elias Levy / Great White Shark
    12-Foot Great White Shark Makes Unusual Appearance Near Florida Coast (PHOTO)

    After Sobrino places O'Connell in an arm lock, his left hand is cuffed to the hospital bed's side rail. The video ends with a second officer entering the room as the pair argue.

    Local media indicate that Sobrino wrote in his arrest report that he struck O'Connell while O'Connell was restrained because he'd been pushed by the arrestee, which led to O'Connell being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony.

    "Deputy Sobrino's version of the incident vastly differs from the facts as displayed in the video. The video shows clear police abuse," a letter written by Broward public defender Howard Finkelstein and executive chief assistant public defender Gordon Weekes reads.

    "Deputy Sobrino punched Mr. O'Connell in the face without physical provocation because he was frustrated with Mr. O'Connell. Punching a restrained individual who is not physically aggressive is unacceptable."

    Police chase three nude women in Florida
    © Photo: RealBodyCam
    Naked and Not Afraid: WATCH Police Chasing Crazed and Nude Florida Women Who Attacked Officers

    That letter, which was sent to the Broward Sheriff's Office, ultimately prompted the department to initiate an internal affairs investigation into the confrontation. That investigation is ongoing.

    Although the felony battery charge against O'Connell was dropped by prosecutors, the resisting arrest charge that resulted from the Walmart interaction remained, NBC Miami reported. He pleaded no contest to the charge, and was sentenced to adjudication withheld and court costs.

    Sobrino is still on active duty.

    Related:

    WATCH Train Ramming into Car at Full Speed in Orlando, Florida
    Some 27 Possible Graves Discovered at Former Reform School in Florida - Reports
    Florida Peacock Struts Safely Using Crosswalk
    Researchers Locate Massive 17-Foot Python in Florida National Park (PHOTO)
    Scratch My Back: Gator Gets Groomed at Everglades Holiday Park in Florida
    Tags:
    internal investigation, internal affairs, hospital, Broward County Sheriff's Office, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse