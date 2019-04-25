Low Blow: Herpes Outbreak Reportedly Ravages Coachella Music Fest

According to a website dealing with the diagnosis and treatment of herpes, some 250 people have applied to them during the first two days of the music festival.

This year’s annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has apparently been marred by an unpleasant development as a spike of herpes was observed among the people in the communities located near the event, TMZ reports.

According to the media outlet, an online diagnosis and treatment website for this particular sexually transmitted disease, HerpAlert, has reported “a massive surge in folks seeking prescriptions for herpes since Day 1 at Coachella”, with some 1,105 cases being reported in Indio, Palm Desert and Coachella Valley, as well as in L.A., Orange and San Diego counties “where most of the concertgoers live”.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev Suburban Syphilis: Rural US Racked by Rising STD Rates

As HerpAlert explained, they usually handle about 12 cases per day in southern California, but ended up servicing about 250 patients during the first two days of Coachella alone.

"Bottom line… what happens in Coachella might stay with you. For life", the media outlet warned.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is being held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The event features artists from many music genres, constantly hosting live music on several stages across the concert's grounds.