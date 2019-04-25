Register
06:24 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton Urges Dems Not to Impeach Trump, Warns of Backfiring

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last time Congress rushed to impeach a US President, his rating skyrocketed. Besides, as the former US State Secretary notes in her Washington Post op-ed, the Democratic Party has other things to take care of.

    Hillary Clinton has warned the Democratic lawmakers against rushing to impeach US President Donald Trump saying it would be a mistake at this point.

    In her op-ed in The Washington Post, the former attorney, Senator and Secretary of State noted that the Dems have oversimplified the debate on how to "hold President Trump accountable for obstructing the investigation and possibly breaking the law" to what she called a "false choice" between "immediate impeachment or nothing."

    Clinton argued that the previous attempt to impeach a US president, which was also rushed, backfired horribly.

    "In 1998, the Republican-led House rushed to judgment. That was a mistake then and would be a mistake now," Clinton wrote.

    Back in 1998, the Republican-led House initiated an impeachment procedure against President Bill Clinton on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. The move was thwarted by the Senate, which failed to gather the required amount of votes despite being dominated by the Republicans as well. Following the failed impeachment, Bill Clinton's approval rating skyrocketed to 73% — the all-time highest during his presidency.

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton greets President Barack Obama after he delivered his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    'Easter Worshippers?' Fury as Obama, Clinton Avoid Word 'Christians' in Sri Lanka Blast Tweets
    According to Clinton, the 1974 impeachment of President Nixon over the Watergate scandal went much better because Congress resorted to televised open hearings of White House employees which "helped the public understand the facts in a way no dense legal report could," and such hearings is what the lawmakers should resort to this time.

    Interestingly, she also calls on the Democrats to tone down the impeachment issue and focus on "sensible agenda" that voters demanded in the midterms, pointing out that during Watergate, Congress managed to pass a set of important bills. Being too focused on fighting Trump instead of doing actual lawmaking has become a point of criticism against the Democrats recently.

    "It's critical to remind the American people that Democrats are in the solutions business and can walk and chew gum at the same time," Clinton writes.

    Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton, left, talking during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit
    © AP Photo / Paul Sancya
    'Who's Playing the Server?' Twitter Giggles Over Hillary Clinton Broadway Play
    The former State Secretary admits that the issue at hand is "personal" for her, as she calls herself a "target of the Russian plot," adding that she may not be the "right messenger."

    Back in 2016, Clinton took Trump's victory in the Presidential race hard. When the vote result was announced, she failed to come out to her supporters who gathered at Javits Center on 8 November night. Instead, John Podesta, Clinton's campaign chairman, came out and told everyone to go home as there would be no speech from the Democratic nominee that night. This was the second time Clinton was defeated as a presidential candidate. Since then, Clinton mostly stayed at the background of US politics. In April 2017, Clinton said she will not seek public office again.

    The House Judiciary Committee is currently investigating whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice amid Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. Despite no proof of obstruction has been found, some Democratic lawmakers have already called for impeachment of President Trump.

    Related:

    US Militia Leader Accused of Plot to Assassinate Obama, Clinton, Soros - Report
    Fury as Obama, Clinton Avoid Word 'Christians' in Sri Lanka Blast Tweets
    Twitter Wild as Journo Claims She Spotted Bill Clinton Browsing Kama Sutra
    'Who's Playing the Server?' Twitter Giggles Over Hillary Clinton Broadway Play
    Three US Senate Committee Chairs Seek Details of Clinton E-Mail Probe From DoJ
    Ex-Clinton Official Buys FB Ads in Bid to Stop Kavanaugh From Teaching - Reports
    Netizens Jeer at Clinton Saying 'Game of Thrones' Best Depicts Life in Politics
    Tags:
    obstruction of justice, impeachment, op-ed, The Washington Post, US Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse