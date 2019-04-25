Register
03:16 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019

    Boeing Takes $1Bln Hit Amid Grounding of 737 MAX Planes – CFO

    © REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 80

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it has taken on $1 billion in additional costs due to the grounding of its global 737 MAX fleet following two deadly crashes and the subsequent reduction in the plane’s production rate, CFO Gregory Smith said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

    “As a result of the 737 MAX grounding, we delivered over 50 fewer 737 aircraft in the quarter than originally planned. This resulted in lower [Boeing Commerical Airplanes (BCA)] revenue, operating earnings and cash. In addition, BCA earnings were also reduced by period costs associated with the MCAS software update and development of related training materials. We also booked approximately $1 billion of additional costs due to the adjustment to the production rate to 42 a month,” Smith said.

    An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson
    Boeing Plant Accused of Putting ‘Production Speed Over Quality’ – Reports
    The company’s CFO explained that the $1 billion in additional costs is due to the lower production rate, which is causing fixed expenses to be amortized over a longer period of time. He added that the figure also includes additional labor, escalation and support.

    Boeing reported overall revenues of $22.9 billion for the first three month of this year, down 2 percent from $23.4 billion during the first quarter of 2018. For its commercial airlines division, the company reported revenues of $11.8 billion for first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 9 percent from $12.9 billion over the same time last year.

    READ MORE: Remains of Ethiopian Airlines Victims Still Scattered Around Crash Site

    Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have crashed over the past six months — one in Indonesia in October 2018 and another in Ethiopia in March.

    In the wake of the latest crash, aviation authorities and carriers around the world have either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.

    Related:

    US Boeing Seeks EU, Chinese Support Amid Fears of 737 MAX Unsafety – Report
    Boeing: 'It's Apparent' MCAS Tech Played Role in Deadly Lion, Ethiopian Crashes
    Ethiopian Airlines: Boeing 737 Crash Unlikely to Affect Relations With Boeing
    Boeing Tests New 737 MAX Software Amid Probe Into Ethiopian Airlines' Crash
    US Senate Panel Probes FAA Safety Inspectors in Wake of Boeing 737 Crashes
    Tags:
    737 MAX-8, Boeing, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse