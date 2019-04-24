Ex-White House Counsel May Use Exec. Privilege to Defy Subpoena - Trump Adviser

The Judiciary Committee's subpoena demands McGahn provide the Judiciary Committee with documents related to its investigation by the morning of 7 May and to testify before the committee on 21 May.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former White House Counsel Don McGahn may use executive privilege to defy a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Wednesday.

"Executive privilege is on the table. That's his rights," Conway said according to a White House press pool report.

The House panel is investigating whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice amid Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion.

Trump later told reporters the White House is "fighting all the subpoenas."

The Judiciary Committee is requesting documents related to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former FBI Director James Comey's termination and other items related to Mueller's investigation.

The Mueller report, released by the Justice Department on Thursday, found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russia in the 2016 US presidential election campaign. However, Mueller described ten episodes that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.