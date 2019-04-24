Register
24 April 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 30, 2018

    Day After Official Visit Confirmed, President Trump Claims UK Spied On Him

    The US President is set to visit the UK 3rd - 5th June for an official State Visit, following his working visit last year.

    Donald Trump has accused UK spying agencies of monitoring him at the behest of the Obama administration, quoting a story to that effect published by independent media outlet One America News Network on Twitter.

    The allegations were made by Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson, who left the Agency almost 30 years ago — he's made numerous controversial claims over the years, including spreading a hoax in 2008 that Michelle Obama had been videod issuing slurs against white people, and claiming in 2013 leading Democrat John Kerry was guilty of war crimes in Vietnam. He also said al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden wasn't a threat two months before 9/11 attack.

    ​The claims are nothing new, and date back to the earliest days of Trump's Presidency — in a March 2017 White House press conference, then-Presidential spokesperson Sean Spicer said the Cheltenham-based eavesdropping agency colluded with the former US leader.

    "[Obama] didn't use the NSA, he didn't use the CIA, he didn't use the FBI, and he didn't use the Department of Justice. He used GCHQ, what is that? It's the initials for the British Intelligence Spying Agency," he said.

    It sparked a diplomatic incident between the two countries, prompting GCHQ bosses to make a rare public statement labelling the claims "utterly ridiculous", and Trump's then-National Security Advisor H R McMaster to contact his opposite number in No 10 to personally apologise. McMaster also gave assurances America would never repeat the embarrassment. Spicer also apologised.

    2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Secret Location of British GCHQ Spy Hub During 2012 Olympics Revealed
    "As we have previously stated, the allegations that GCHQ was asked to conduct 'wire tapping' against the then President Elect are nonsense. They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored," GCHQ said in response to the latest allegations.

    Dreams Dashed

    The President and First Lady Melania will visit the UK 3rd — 5th June, in the run up to D-Day anniversary commemorations — but refurbishment work at Buckingham Palace means the President will have to stay elsewhere during stay, unlike former Presidential visitors.

    Trump is a long-time fan of the British monarchy, but it's not the first time his regal ambitions have been spurned. For instance, he sent Princess Diana a bouquet of flowers at some point in the 1990s, and claimed he could've "nailed her" in an interview conducted not long after her death in September 1997 — although nothing romantic came to pass between the pair.

    He also invited Diana's former husband Prince Charles his wedding to Melania, but he declined the offer.

    Donald Trump, United States, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
