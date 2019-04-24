Trump Vows to Head to Supreme Court if Dems Try to Impeach Him

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, released last week, claimed that Russia interfered in the 2016 US election in a systematic fashion in favour of then-candidate Donald Trump. However, the report also said there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will seek justice at the US Supreme Court if Democrats try to impeach him on the basis of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The Mueller Report, despite being written by Angry Democrats and Trump Haters, and with unlimited money behind it ($35,000,000), didn’t lay a glove on me. I DID NOTHING WRONG. If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 апреля 2019 г.

​The president continued by speaking about "crooked Hillary" and the email scandal.

…..are there no “High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” there are no Crimes by me at all. All of the Crimes were committed by Crooked Hillary, the Dems, the DNC and Dirty Cops — and we caught them in the act! We waited for Mueller and WON, so now the Dems look to Congress as last hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 апреля 2019 г.

​

Moscow has repeatedly denied that Russian officials attempted to sway US voters in the 2016 election, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.