Trump Meets With Twitter CEO Dorsey to Discuss Social Media

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss social media.

"Great meeting this afternoon at the White House with Jack from Twitter," Trump tweeted on Tuesday. "Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue."

Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue! pic.twitter.com/QnZi579eFb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Trump did not elaborate on the details of the meeting with Dorsey.

At the same time, Reuters reported citing a person briefed on the matter, that Trump spent a significant time questioning Dorsey about why he has lost some Twitter followers.

According to Reuters, Twitter said in a statement Dorsey had a "constructive meeting with the president of the United States today at the president's invitation. They discussed Twitter's commitment to protecting the health of the public conversation ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections and efforts underway to respond to the opioid crisis."

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump suggested Twitter was biased against him without providing evidence, according to Reuters.

He wrote on Twitter that the company does not "treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory."

“The best thing ever to happen to Twitter is Donald Trump.” @MariaBartiromo So true, but they don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people. Different names-over 100 M….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

​…..But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games. No wonder Congress wants to get involved — and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have been consistently pressured by the US government to crackdown on foreign actors carrying out influence campaigns.

Both companies have shutdown numerous accounts and pages, but have been routinely criticized by organizations for censoring users.