Mexico Will Not Accept Third Safe Country Arrangement With US - FM

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has said that Mexico would not accept the "Third Safe Country Arrangement" with the US, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero noted that in the first three months of 2019, some 300,000 migrants have sought to reach the US through Mexico.

Earlier Reuters reported that Mexico was opposed to a US request to make people seeking asylum in the United States apply in Mexico instead.

At the time it was reported that US officials believed a deal known as a "Safe Third Country Agreement," could prove a deterrent to thousands of Central Americans who travel through Mexico each year to seek US asylum.

