15:49 GMT +323 April 2019
    President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019.

    'Beg for Forgiveness': Trump Takes on New York Times in Explosive Twitter Rant

    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    US President Donald Trump insists that the newspaper owes him an apology for what he believes to be biased coverage.

    Trump has launched yet another explosive-laden tirade against his critics, this time primarily targeting the New York Times and its coverage of his presidency.

    "Paul Krugman, of the Fake News New York Times, has lost all credibility, as has the Times itself, with his false and highly inaccurate writings on me," Trump tweeted on Tuesday. "He is obsessed with hatred, just as others are obsessed with how stupid he is. He said the market would crash, only record Highs!"

    Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize-winning economist and NYT op-ed columnist who has penned multiple articles, invariably castigating Trump and his party.

    Specifically, he has argued that Republicans are "extremists" and described Trump's allies as a "team of morons", while also criticising his tax rate cuts and his attempts to roll back Obamacare.

    "I wonder if the New York Times will apologise to me a second time, as they did after the 2016 election," Trump wrote in a follow-up to the first tweet. "But this one will have to be a far bigger and better apology. On this one they will have to get down on their knees and beg for forgiveness — they are truly the enemy of the people!"

    After his shocking election victory in November 2016, Trump alleged that the organisation wrote a letter to its subscribers, apologising for "bad coverage" of him.

    It appears, however, that the letter in question reaffirmed the newspaper's commitment to high-quality journalism and did not contain a straight-up apology; nor did it acknowledge there had been "bad" coverage of Trump or his campaign.

    Trump also tweeted on Tuesday: "The radical left Democrats, together with their leaders in the fake news media, have gone totally insane! I guess that means that the Republican agenda is working. Stay tuned for more!"

    The US president has doubled down on his criticism of Democrats in the months leading up to the release of the Mueller Report, which said there was no collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russian authorities. Mueller, however, found several occasions on which Trump had allegedly tried to push the investigation the wrong way. The president, on the other hand, denies any attempts to obstruct justice.

    READ MORE: 2020 Democratic Hopefuls Want Congress to 'Take Steps' Toward Impeaching Trump

    Several members of the Democratic Party have jumped on Mueller's conclusions to float the idea of impeaching Trump in Congress — a move that seems unlikely to produce an effect given that Republicans have a majority in the Senate.

