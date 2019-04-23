US House Judiciary Chair Subpoenas Former WH Counsel McGahn - Report

The subpoena follows last week's release of the results of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into allegations of collusion between Trump's team and Russia, and its ambivalent conclusions regarding potential obstruction of justice by the president.

US House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler has subpoenaed former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before the panel in its investigation of possible obstruction of justice by US President Donald Trump, Reuters reports.

According to Reuters, Committee's Chairman Nadler said the committee had asked for documents from McGahn by 7 May and for him to testify on 21 May.

"Mr. McGahn is a critical witness to many of the alleged instances of obstruction of justice and other misconduct described in the Mueller report," Nadler said as cited by Reuters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW