US to Pay Up to $10Mln for Info to Disrupt Hezbollah’s Financial Net - Officials

Washington has been accusing Hamas and Hezbollah of using civilians as human shields and exploiting infrastructure as cover for their alleged offensive activities. The United States has designated both groups as terrorist organisations.

The United States has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information that leads to the disruption of Hezbollah’s financial networks, according to officials.

"We will award up to $10 million for leads that result in financial disruption whether by US law enforcement, sanctions or other enforcement actions", Billingslea said. "I reiterate, we will pay up to $10 million for information that leads to disruption of Hezbollah's financial networks".

@USTreasury Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing Marshall Billingslea gives remarks on a new initiative to stem Hizballah financing, at the @ForeignPressCtr.

In early November 2018, the United States, which designates Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation, imposed a batch of sanctions against several individuals over their alleged links to the group, as well as the Gaza-based Hamas.

In December 2018, Trump introduced new sanctions against Hezbollah for its alleged use of civilians as human shields in warfare. According to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Hezbollah was developing their terrorist infrastructure among civilian populations.

Hezbollah, established in the 1980s, is a paramilitary and political organisation originating in Lebanon's Shiite population. The group initially aimed to end Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon.