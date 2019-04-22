Democratic Congressman From Massachusetts Enters US Presidential Race - Reports

Currently, a total of 19 Democratic politicians have announced their candidacy in the 2020 presidential elections, while among Republicans only President Donald Trump and ex-Governor of Massachusetts Bill Weld have announced that they will run.

Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton announced on Monday that he is launching a presidential campaign.

Moulton was first elected as a US representative in 2014, previously serving four tours overseas in the Marine Corps and earning a Bronze Star in Iraq.

Previously, the candidate had attempted to oust Nancy Pelosi from the House Democratic leadership, calling for a "new generation of leadership".

The politician, who calls himself a "progressive Democrat" has said that healthcare is a right, has called for tougher gun control laws, and co-sponsored the Green New Deal. His campaign is expected to focus heavily on security matters, including issues relating to US veterans.