Democratic Congressman From Massachusetts Enters US Presidential Race - Reports

Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton announced on Monday that he is launching a presidential campaign.
Moulton was first elected as a US representative in 2014, previously serving four tours overseas in the Marine Corps and earning a Bronze Star in Iraq.
Previously, the candidate had attempted to oust Nancy Pelosi from the House Democratic leadership, calling for a "new generation of leadership".
The politician, who calls himself a "progressive Democrat" has said that healthcare is a right, has called for tougher gun control laws, and co-sponsored the Green New Deal. His campaign is expected to focus heavily on security matters, including issues relating to US veterans.
