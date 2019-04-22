Register
    In this March 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich

    Trump Campaign's Fundraising Allegedly Soars After Release of Mueller Report

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    0 10

    The Trump campaign's chief operating officer has suggested that the Mueller Report, which found no evidence of collusion between the US president and Russian authorities, has galvanised his supporters ahead of next year's presidential vote.

    Donations to President Donald Trump 2020 campaign have apparently received a significant boost following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's findings on Trump's alleged collusion with Russia.

    "The release of the full Mueller Report directly led to the campaign raising more than $1 million", Trump campaign Chief Operating Officer Michael Glassner told the New York Post. "Relative to our recent daily average, the Mueller news drove a 250-percent increase in fundraising from grassroots donors".

    The Trump campaign was earlier reported to have brought in over $30 million in the first three months of 2019, which is nearly equal to the combined donations of top Democratic Party contenders Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, who raised $18.2 million and $12 million respectively.

    Last Thursday, the Trump campaign urged its supporters to help it achieve a goal of raising $1 million based off the Mueller Report in 24 hours. It later reportedly sent out a text message, saying that the mission had been completed.

    Transportation and Infrastructure Committee member Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, speaks during the committee's markup hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    DOJ Calls Nadler’s Request for Full Mueller Report 'Premature and Unnecessary'

    The US Department of Justice on Thursday released a redacted copy of Special Counsel Mueller's investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election and whether then-candidate Donald Trump colluded with Russian officials in order to secure a victory in the elections.

    Incidentally, the probe lasted between May 2017 and March 2019 and cost over 25 million in US taxpayer dollars in 16 months, according to three statements of expenditures, with a fourth one likely to come later.

    The report found no evidence of collusion between any member of the Trump campaign and Moscow. However, it detailed some instances where Donald Trump may have tried to obstruct the investigation, but his attempts failed largely because of his officials refusing to accede to his requests.

    The former FBI chief also claimed that Russia had meddled in the 2016 presidential election in "sweeping and systematic fashion", but Kremlin officials have insisted that the report did not contain "any substantiated evidence" of Russian meddling.

    READ MORE: Mueller Relied on Untested Intel to Justify Russia Allegations — Ex-FBI Counsel

    Although it seems that the issue of collusion is not as high on the agenda as it was before, some Democratic lawmakers appear to be dismissive of Trump's renewed claims that there was no obstruction of justice.

    On Friday, 2020 Democratic hopeful Elizabeth Warren urged the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. She argued Mueller made it clear that it was up to Congress to probe whether Trump's actions amounted to obstruction of justice.

