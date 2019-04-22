US Revises Sri Lanka Travel Advisory, Warns Terrorists May Attack Tourist Areas

The statement comes after numerous explosions on Sunday took the lives of at least 290 people, also wounding 500 others. The blasts hit churches, where Christians had gathered for Easter Mass, as well as popular hotels in the city of Colombo.

According to a new travel advisory, issued by the US State Department, terrorists may attack without warning, targeting crowded tourist areas, shopping malls, places of worship, transportation hubs, etc.

Sri Lankan media outlets have reported that citizens from at least 8 foreign countries died in the blasts.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan authorities stated that 24 suspects had been arrested in connection with the attacks. However, no organisation has claimed responsibility for the deadly explosions.