Register
22:09 GMT +321 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Trump Surrogate Rudy Giuliani

    Dems Flip Out as Giuliani Says 'Nothing Wrong' With Getting Info 'From Russians'

    © Flickr/ Gage Skidmore
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Late last week, the Justice Department released the long-awaited Mueller report investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 race, concluding that it could "not establish" that the president or anyone in his campaign had actually "conspired or coordinated" with Russia.

    "There's nothing wrong with taking information from Russians", Giuliani said, speaking to CNN, responding to ex-Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's recent allegation that Trump had "welcomed help from Russia – including information that had been illegally obtained", during the 2016 race.

    "Stop the bull. Stop this pious act that you weren't trying to dig up dirt on people, putting dirt on people", Giuliani said, referring to Romney. 

    "The information that was gleaned and disseminated – every newspaper printed it. Why did the Washington Post print the information that came from a foreign source, when they knew it was hacked? Aren't they just as wrong for doing that as the campaign wanting to use it?" Trump's attorney asked.

    Morality Not in the Criminal Code

    Robert Mueller
    © REUTERS/ Larry Downing
    Mueller Relied on Untested Intel to Justify Russia Allegations - Ex-FBI Counsel
    Giuliani emphasised that legally speaking, the "dirt" on the Clinton campaign released during the race was not a campaign contribution, with the recently released Mueller report making that clear.

    "We're going to get into morality? That isn't what prosecutors look at –morality. This didn't become an international scandal because of immorality. It became an international scandal because the president was accused of violating the law, falsely, and now nobody wants to try to figure out who did it, because that's the real wrong-doing here", Giuliani concluded.

    WikiLeaks, the whistleblowing resource which released the Democratic National Committee's hacked emails in 2016, has consistently denied Russian involvement in the email dump, with founder Julian Assange telling US media in late 2016 that while he could not reveal the leak's source, "it wasn't a state party".

    Dems Try to Revive Buried Russiagate

    But Giuliani's comments, made in wake of the release of the Mueller report, which cleared the Trump campaign of colluding with Russia, reignited anti-Trump sentiment online, with Twitter users urging Congress to "impeach" and accusing Trump, Giuliani, and the Republicans of being "traitors" coordinating with Russia, America's "existential enemy".

    Trump's supporters countered, recalling that the discredited "Steele dossier" was actually created by a foreign agent, or pointed to the long (and proven) record of US meddling in foreign countries.

    This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport
    © AFP 2019 / Mladen Antonov
    Russian Embassy Calls on US to Engage in Mending Ties in Wake of Mueller Report Release
    On 18 April, the Department of Justice released a redacted version of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's two volume report on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. The report concluded that the Trump campaign had not "conspired or coordinated" with Russia, but claimed that Russia did meddle in the election via a social media campaign and "cyber intrusions (hacking)" to uncover and release "materials damaging to the Clinton Campaign".

    Russia has consistently denied claims that it meddled in the US presidential election, with President Putin calling the allegations "utterly ridiculous" and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying that they have not been backed up by any substantive evidence at any stage.

    Related:

    Twitter Slams Dem. Warren as She Urges to Impeach Trump Over Mueller Report
    DOJ Calls Nadler’s Request for Full Mueller Report 'Premature and Unnecessary'
    Russian Embassy Calls on US to Mend Ties in Wake of Mueller Report Release
    Mueller Relied on Untested Intel to Justify Russia Allegations - Ex-FBI Counsel
    Mueller Report Reveals Trump's Lies And Deception, But Not Collusion
    Trump Goes Golfing Day After Release of Mueller Report
    Tags:
    Rudy Giuliani, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Creepy Places: Tourism for Thrill-seekers
    World's Most Creepy Places: Tourism for Thrill-seekers
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse